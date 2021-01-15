Home

Acting CJ stresses police officers role in justice system

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 16, 2021 12:45 pm
Fiji Police Force

Police officers play a significant role in our criminal justice system says acting Chief Justice Kamal Kumar.

Speaking at the Fiji Police Force Command Group Retreat Kumar highlighted that our system of justice is like a chain with various links.

He adds that the chain link starts with the force, then joins with the Office of Public Prosecution, Fiji Corrections Services, and the Courts.

According to the Acting Chief Justice access to justice is a hallmark of any democratic society and the government has taken fundamental steps to ensure everyone has the right to access to justice.

He reminded the officers taking part in the three day Retreat that they are the ones who collect evidence, contact witnesses at first instances and lay charges if evidence calls for it.

Kumar adds prosecution then runs cases on the basis of evidence collected by the Investigating officers and that’s why their role as police officer is important in the justice system.

He also singled out that certain officers tend to ignore such policies which reflect badly on the force.

The retreat is to allow members of the Command Group to review policies and procedures, evaluate systems and processes, and rethink resource allocation that best suits in improving Customer Services Delivery.

 

 

 

 

