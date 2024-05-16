ACP Driu reiterates Force’s stance

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu has responded to certain allegations of police involvement in the illicit drug trade.

ACP Driu reiterates the Force’s stance that any reports of police involvement will be dealt with thoroughly through the internal disciplinary measures as well as the CID when criminal in nature.

He reiterates that operations continue to gain momentum in the pursuit of those involved in illicit drugs as every seizure is making a difference.

Meanwhile, the Force has made a number of seizures of substances believed to be methamphetamine and marijuana in the Northern Division in the past two days.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says they have also arrested repeat offenders.



He says a raid conducted in Namara, Labasa resulted in the seizure of several clear plastics containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine, smoking apparatuses and tools.

ACP Driu also confirms the seizure of cash.



In another case, officers from the Narcotics Bureau, Crime Intel and Northern Division Task Force intercepted a vehicle driven by a man from Tuatua, and found a small plastic containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

ACP Driu adds snap checks conducted during the night in Bagasau resulted in the discovery of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.