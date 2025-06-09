Accused claim abuse at remand center

The Suva Magistrates Court raised concerns over the welfare of two accused persons involved in a drug raid and currently held in custody.

The defence informed the court that Yu Yuan Feng was allegedly assaulted at the remand center a month ago.

Despite notifying the prosecution at the last appearance, no formal report has been taken to date.

Counsel requested that Feng be taken to a police station with a translator present to formally lodge a complaint.

The prosecution said it had not received clear instructions about the alleged assault, including whether it involved another inmate or a remand officer.

The defense also raised medical concerns regarding Dai Ming Hui, who is reportedly suffering from persistent skin allergies due to alleged poor conditions at the remand center.

Counsel said treatment by remand medical staff has been ineffective and requested a hospital assessment by an external doctor.

Difficulties in obtaining statements were also noted due to the absence of a translator over the holiday period.

The prosecution responded that remand medical officers must first determine whether a hospital referral is necessary.

The defense emphasized that both matters involve the basic constitutional rights of accused persons in custody and urged the court to recall the case earlier to address the issues.

The court noted the concerns but maintained the next hearing for next Wednesday.

