Accountability crucial to accelerate cancer care

The Health Ministry believes everyone including the Government and national leadership should be accountable for policies, legislations, investments, and innovations to accelerate progress in cancer care.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa highlighted this during the landmark lighting at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva to commemorate World Cancer Day.

Ravunawa says that access to life-saving cancer diagnosis, treatment, and care should be equitable for all – no matter the background, ethnicity, or gender.

He adds that behind every diagnosis lies a unique human story of grief, pain, healing, resilience, love, and more.

“That’s why a people-centered approach to cancer care that fully integrates each individual’s unique needs, with compassion and empathy, leads to the best health outcomes.”

Ravunawa believes that every action matters, whether it is small or big can create lasting changes if everyone works together.

The Fiji Cancer Society recorded around 1730 cancer cases in the past three years while in the first month of this year alone, there were 18 new cancer cases in the Central Division.

The World Cancer Day theme for 2025-2027 – “United by Unique” places people at the center of care and their stories at the heart of the conversation of “United in our goals, unique in our needs.”