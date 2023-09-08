ACCF signs MOU with SCGC

The Accident Compensation Commission Fiji has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Sugar Cane Growers Council.

ACCF pays compensation for serious injuries and deaths arising out of motor vehicle, employment and school accidents on a no-fault basis.

Chief Executive, Parvez Akbar says the SCGC is a key stakeholder, given they are the voice of the cane growers.

Article continues after advertisement

Akbar adds this new partnership aligns with their strategic goal of focusing on Customer Outcome and Experience.

The SCGC will not charge a fee to cane growers for any ACCF related assistance.

ACCF will engage with SCGC and cane growers with a view to creating awareness about the Accident Compensation Scheme.