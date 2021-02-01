72 Fijian peacekeepers to arrive from the Golan Heights

72 Fijian peacekeepers who had been deployed to the Golan Heights for a year and a half will arrive in the country today.

Commander of Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto says these soldiers will have to undergo the mandatory 14 day quarantine period.

He adds that later on, they will receive the COVID-19 vaccinations as per the procedure and protocols of the vaccination roll out by the Ministry of Health.

“Because of COVID, the UN had requested that we extend our troops’ deployment so that they can put the protocols in place, as it was a new thing and it was good for us also. We are thankful for these troops who had to stay on longer than when they were initially deployed. And to their families who are back here in Fiji anxiously waiting for them. We are thankful that finally, that rotation has happened.”

The RFMF Commander says another 60 Fijian peacekeepers will be deployed on the 24th of this month to relieve the remaining 56 soldiers who are still serving at the Golan Heights.

The RFMF has confirmed deployments will continue with all personnel receiving the necessary vaccine pre-departure and upon arrival at their mission stations.