6,000 mangrove seedlings planted

[Source: Ministry of Forestry, Fiji/ Facebook]

Six thousand mangrove seedlings were planted at Navitilevu Bay in Ra last week.

The Ministry of Forestry, in collaboration with Conservation International Fiji, and villagers from Barotu Village participated in the initiative.

Navitilevu Bay is a designated Blue Carbon Site in the Saivou District, and the project is part of the broader Blue Carbon Project, aimed at restoring coastal ecosystems.

The Forestry Ministry stresses the crucial role of local participation in environmental conservation and sustainable resource management.

It says that by engaging communities in tree planting and ecosystem stewardship, the project seeks to enhance environmental sustainability while fostering a sense of ownership among local residents.