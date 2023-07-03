$5m for PWD

The coalition government has allocated $5 million for the re-establishment of the Public Works Department in the new fiscal year.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says this has been one of the major priorities of the government, especially in improving the state of our rural roads and carrying out maintenance work.

The PWD was abolished by the Fiji First government in 2008 and it was on the coalition government’s agenda ever since coming into power.

The Ministry of Public Works Transport and Meteorological Service has been allocated a sum of $98.3 million.