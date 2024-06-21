$50k for Olympic gold medalist

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the cabinet has decided to establish a medal incentive fund for athletes taking part in this year’s Paris 2024 Olympics.

This includes $50,000 cash incentive for gold medalist, $20,000 for silver and $10,000 for bronze medalist

He is urging Fijians to cheer for the team.

Rabuka says the decision was made by cabinet this week.

The Prime Minister says he is confident with the continued support of the government and the people of Fiji that will help the athletes achieve greater success at the Paris Olympics.

Rabuka has urged Fijians to come together and rally behind the athletes, cheer them on, and show them the unwavering support and appreciation they deserve.

He also announced reward for double Olympic gold medal winner Jerry Tuwai.

Tuwai received an incentive of $33,300 from the government.

He has thanked the government for recognizing the efforts of the players.