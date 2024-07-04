$4b visitor economy projected in 2027

[Source: Investment Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji anticipates a substantial increase in its visitor economy, with figures expected to rise from $3.3 billion to $4.3 billion by the end of 2027.

While presenting during the AHICE Fiji Investment in Tourism Summit in Nadi, Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill reveals these ambitious plans they have.

Hill says one of the pivotal strategies in achieving this growth involves expanding Fiji’s accommodation capacity.

Hill says projections indicate that 2,208 additional rooms will be added between 2024 and 2027, a move aimed at accommodating the increasing influx of tourists.

“And certainly, from that perspective, we want to try and hold the yield there for the investors and for the owners. We want owners to be able to come in here to really ensure that tourism is welcome, and we want to make sure that we make a buck by doing that. So, the exciting thing for us is that tourism in Fiji is a billion-dollar opportunity over the next four years, and that’s what we’re really excited for. It’s enormous for our country, it provides huge amounts of employment, and it has such a beautiful payload effect.”



Hill further states that Fiji is set to enhance its global connectivity with potential new direct flight routes.

These include destinations like Dallas, Cairns, and Shanghai are being considered, which promises to significantly boost visitor arrivals from these key markets. Hill adds these new routes are expected to not only increase accessibility but also attract a diverse range of international tourists to Fiji’s shores.