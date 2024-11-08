40-year-old remanded over alleged murder

Netani Toma

A man who allegedly assaulted an elderly man to death has been remanded in custody by the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

40- year- old Netani Toma appeared before Magistrate Sufia Hamza charged with one count of murder.

It is alleged that Toma was under the influence of liquor when he assaulted a 70-year-old man at Namadai settlement in Namadi Heights.

The incident occurred on Saturday.

It is alleged that the elderly man sustained serious injuries and was conveyed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, where he passed away on Tuesday.

The matter has been transferred to the Suva High Court where it will be called on the 22nd of this month.