31 water projects costing $14.8m completed

The Water Authority of Fiji has completed 31 major water projects across the country, including the Waila Pipeline Project, which is $14.8 million, impacting over 330,000 residents.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says other key projects include 31.57 kilometers of pipeline extensions and the River Water Supply Scheme extensions.

Tuisawau says the projects undertaken by WAF were completed following the successful installation of backup gen-sets at 14 major power stations.

“This critical infrastructure ensures that water and power are available during rush hours, allowing WAF to maintain uninterrupted services across key urban areas.”

Tuisawau says WAF has also successfully reduced non-revenue water from 47 percent to 45 percent, marking progress in leak control and efficient usage, which translates into millions of liters saved daily.

For the first time, WAF has fully utilized its $133 million capex, ensuring the completion of key infrastructure developments, including wastewater upgrades, pipeline replacements, and rural water projects.

As part of our commitment to ensuring water security in rural and remote maritime areas, WAF has successfully completed 28 rural water projects, benefiting 7,200 Fijians who previously lacked access to proper water supply.

The $4.5 million project involves the construction of new water schemes, the installation of standpipes and showers, and also providing communities with a reliable and safe water source.

WAF has also delivered 303,151 rainwater-harvesting tanks to four divisions, particularly in the drought-affected regions.

