29.9 percent poverty rate a massive drop says PM

The National Poverty Rate currently stands at 29.9 percent and Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says this is a massive drop comparing to the last 20 years.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Paraiminisita programme, Bainimarama highlighted this has only been possible due to the various assistance provided by the government.

Bainimarama says a number of programs have been implemented by the government to assist ordinary Fijians in an effort to address the issue.

“The fight against poverty is one of the main focus of the government. This includes the establishment of certain government initiatives to help those that fall under this category. The government provided financial assistance to those who lost their jobs due to COVID-19 and has spent $120m. The government is also lending a hand to various businesses affected by the pandemic. These are some of the ways the government works to ensure that no one is left behind.”

Bainimarama says relevant assistance are being provided to those affected by the COVID crisis and the recent natural disasters.

Some of the government programs aimed at reducing poverty includes Free Tuition, Free Medicine Scheme, Social Welfare Allowances and FNPF COVID Relief Assistance.