2 people homeless after Caubati fire

22 people have been displaced after a fire destroyed two houses at Sele Road, Caubati, Nasinu, yesterday.

The National Fire Authority’s Command Centre received a call from members of the public reporting a property fire.

The Valelevu Fire Station responded immediately with a truck and 5 officers and arrived at the scene around 10am.

Meanwhile, Suva Fire Station and Nakasi Fire Station provided additional support to control the blaze.

Around 11am the duty officer on scene reported that the fire had been extinguished.

On-site investigations revealed that one house was occupied by 17 people and another by five people.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane cautioned homeowners and families to exercise fire safety awareness and prevention in their homes and he adds that there was no one hurt in the fire.

The NFA Chief Executive says that children need to be supervised to prevent any unfortunate accidents.

Sowane states that through their analysis the causes of fire for the past 5 years was due to electrical faults continue to be the biggest cause of residential fires.

An investigation is expected to take place tomorrow to determine the probable cause of fire.