2024 FMF diwali mela ensures multiculturalism

The 2024 FMF Diwali Mela will serve as a nation-building program, showcasing Fiji’s multicultural society and harmony.

This was highlighted by the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Business Relationship Manager, Gurjeet Singh while extending appreciation to all sponsors in showing their interest in this event.

He adds that FMF Foods Limited is the naming rights sponsor for Diwali Mela, hence the event is called FMF Diwali Mela, while the Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji and the Land Transport Authority are gold sponsors.

“If anyone is listening to my voice, and would like to take part in this, know that this is the biggest Diwali fair in the history of Fiji, which will be held at the Damodar City Complex. You can participate through the Damodar City Partnership; it will be very beneficial.”

He also mentioned that interested clients are welcome to come on board.

Singh says that their clients and co-operatives understand that connecting with FBC means access to our six radio stations, FBC TV, and various social media and digital marketing channels.

The 2024 FMF Diwali Mela will be held at the Damodar City Complex in Labasa from October 17th to 19th.