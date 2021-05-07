Home

20, 000 children benefit from assistance

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
May 11, 2021 4:33 pm

Save the Children Fiji has spent almost $5.6m to support more than 14,000 households referred to them by the Fiji Council of Social Services.

The two organizations are working with other relevant NGO’s to assist Fijian families vulnerable to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FCOSS Executive Director, Vani Catanasiga says data shows there is a significant need for food especially for children.

“You know the statistics on children we saw that we were essentially referring over 20, 000 beneficiaries who were children – so the need is great out there- the need to access food, and the need for water.”

Catanasiga says they are trying to assist the thousands of Fijians affected by this pandemic.

 

