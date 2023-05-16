185 police recruit graduate

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The latest recruits to the Fiji Police Force have been reminded to keep working on their knowledge, skills and attitude.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says these are the key attributes to live by when serving as police officers.

Chew told the recruits that these three key attributes will ensure their career progress to higher ranks within the force.

Article continues after advertisement

185 police recruits received their Certificate Level 4 in Policing at the Fiji Police Academy in Nasova yesterday.

The recruits also included officers from the Nauru Police Force and Tuvalu Police Service.