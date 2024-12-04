17 women went through postpartum depression

[Source: Calm]

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says that data from St. Giles Hospital shows 17 women were diagnosed with postpartum depression between 2019 and 2024.

Of these, 11 were of iTaukei descent and six were Indo-Fijians.

Dr. Lalabalavu highlights that women most likely to develop postpartum depression are those with lower economic status, minimal education, unmarried, or those at younger or older ages.

He adds that while data in Fiji is limited, statistics from other countries and clinical settings show similar socio-economic factors contribute to postpartum depression globally.

Postpartum depression is a serious mood disorder affecting 1 in 7 women after childbirth.

While the postpartum phase is generally defined as the first 12 months after childbirth, the World Health Organization specifically identifies the period as the first 6 weeks.

Dr. Lalabalavu adds that women showing symptoms of postpartum depression while in the postnatal ward are referred to mental health specialists for further assessment, care, and counseling support.

Since postpartum depression can develop at any time within the first year, Maternal Child Health services at the Primary Care level help mothers’ access further health assessments.

The Ministry is also reviewing its MCH Policy and SOPs to include mental health screenings by trained health practitioners for postpartum women, along with appropriate referral and care pathways.