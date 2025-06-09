16-year-old student drowns in Narewa River

[Photo: FILE]

A 16-year-old male student from Nadi is the latest drowning victim in the country.

Police say the teenager was swimming with friends at the Narewa River yesterday morning when he got into difficulty.

They say his friends managed to pull him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him, however their efforts were unsuccessful.

He was later pronounced dead at Nadi Hospital.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

