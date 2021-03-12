15 recommendations implemented by HA

The Housing Authority intends to implement all the recommendations highlighted in the Special Investigation Report by the Office of the Auditor-General before any lot allocation takes place.

The report is the result of the investigation which was conducted following allegations of corruption.

Chief Executive, Robert Sen says so far they have implemented 15 recommendations and five have been partially executed.

Article continues after advertisement

Sen says they will also finish their allocation policy to ensure the processes are followed accordingly.

“Once we have firmed up the allocation process and policies then we will advise the customers. When time for the allocation of the lots we will give ample time to the public and what are the requirements, how they need to fill the forms and other details will be advised to them at a later stage.”

Sen says the implementation of the recommendations will improve the internal processes providing Fijians with equal opportunities.

He adds one of the other recommendations was customer verification.