13 students repatriated from Israel

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in close coordination with the Government of the State of the Israel has successfully repatriated 13 Fijian students from Israel, amidst the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The Ministry says the repatriation was recently undertaken to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the students, enabling them to safely reunite with their families in Fiji.

The students from the Navuso Agriculture Technical Institute have been part of the 10 months – practical attachment at the Arava International Center for Agricultural Training in Israel since late last year.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry says that the students were preparing for their return after completing the 10-months attachment, when the war broke out between Israel and Iran and the repatriation plan was activated to ensure the students return safely to Fiji.

Upon arrival at Nadi International Airport, the students were welcomed by their families, friends, and officials from the Navuso Agricultural Technical Institute and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The students and their families have expressed their appreciation to the Fiji Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the dedicated efforts in ensuring the safe return of the students.

