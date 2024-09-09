Certain supermarkets among those implicated

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh says more than $12 million in claims have been made against employers who have in the past not paid their workers the correct benefits, salaries, leave, and overtime.

He says this is an ongoing issue, particularly for security companies and supermarkets, as he highlighted that claims have also been made against businesses not paying employees the correct minimum wage rate.

Singh says there are about 30,000 workplaces in Fiji, and it is not easy for the Ministry to monitor them; however, efforts are in place to ensure workers are paid their dues.

“To be honest, the worst offenders through our experience are the security companies and some supermarkets, not all, and we have something like already, we have something like $12 million plus, in claims against employers who in the past have not paid their workers the correct benefits and salaries, wages, leave, overtime, etc. We are there; we are working, and we want to make sure that everyone is paid what is due to them.”

Singh calls on employees to reach out to the Ministry if they find that the new minimum wage rate is not been implemented in their workplaces.

He says from last month August, the minimum wage is $4.50, and there are 10 other sectoral minimum wages that have also been increased by the same amount, and all employers are expected to comply, and any employer that does not comply will have to actually face the penalty.