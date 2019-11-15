Close knit community assist victims of fire in Vusuya

Tragedy has hit two families early in the year after a fire destroyed their homes in Vusuya Road, Nausori yesterday afternoon.

However, in the face of recent adversity, shared humanity has shown its best side in this small community.

The families are now reeling back from the incident with assistance from the neighbors, family, and friends in time for school on Monday.

Article continues after advertisement

Resident Shalini Singh says the close knit Vusuya Community which is just ten minutes outside of Nausori town was quick to assist the families before authorities arrived.

“All of them came, some came and took stuff out of the houses and the kids. Some of them called the fire brigade, helped take out the family. They were trying their best to help but the fire was very fast, so it took the fire brigade to put it out. When there is something around the community is there to help. We help each other.”

35-year-old Rima Singh who lost all her belongings in the fire says she is overwhelmed with the support from her extended family and neighbors.

“The community is helping us now. All the clothes and belongings are burnt. All of my family and friends they came last night and helped us and they’ve said if you need anything just to ask for it.”

The National Fire Authority confirmed that there were no reported casualties or injuries.

The cost of damage for the first house is estimated at $120,000 while the other property’s damage cost is about $90,000.