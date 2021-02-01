More than 380 injuries in schools

More than 380 reports of personal injuries and two reports of deaths in schools have been lodged with the Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji.

Commission Chief Executive Parvez Akbar says these notifications date back to January 2019, and 168 have resulted in applications for compensation.

The ACCF has paid out 28 applications for personal injuries involving students.

Akbar confirms the Commission has so far paid out $181,500 in school’s compensation.

“We’ve had two death applications and both of those applications were declined because they were not from an accident. They were by natural causes. So ACCF doesn’t cover deaths by natural causes. So there has been no compensation for deaths in schools.

Earlier this week, it was highlighted that schools are legally obliged to report any personal injury or death to the Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji.

Under the Accident Compensation (School Accidents) Regulations 2018, if a pupil suffers any personal injury or dies as a result of a school accident, the controlling authority of the school must report this to ACCF and the Permanent Secretary responsible for Education.

The ACCF adds if the controlling authority of a school fails to report any personal injury or death without reasonable cause, the PS must issue a demand notice to obtain documents or information.