$1.9m Tagimocia court house opens in Lautoka

The $1.9m Tagimocia Court House, a state-of-the-art facility in Lautoka, was inaugurated today, marking a significant step in enhancing judicial efficiency.

The court is poised to alleviate the caseload at Lautoka High Court, particularly in handling high court civil cases.

The inauguration ceremony saw the presence of Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo, who officially opened the complex.

With a specific focus on high court civil cases, Tagimocia Court House will host two dedicated high court judges.

This strategic deployment aims to distribute the workload effectively, ensuring a more expeditious resolution of cases and reducing the burden on the Lautoka High Court.