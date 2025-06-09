Zootropolis 2 becomes Hollywood's biggest animated film ever

[Source: BBC]

Zootropolis 2 has become Hollywood’s highest-grossing animated film of all time, after taking $1.7bn (£1.3bn) at the box office globally.

The film, known as Zootopia 2 in some countries, has overtaken previous record holder Inside Out 2, which made $1.69bn after its release in 2024.

Zootropolis 2 is now the ninth most successful film in global box office history, behind films such as Avatar, Titanic, Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

However, although Zootropolis 2 is a Hollywood record breaker, the highest-grossing animated movie overall remains China’s Ne Zha 2, which made $2.2bn (£1.65bn) last year.

Zootropolis 2, which was released in November and had an estimated budget of $150m (£112m), is the sequel to 2016’s Zootropolis.

It sees rabbit police officer Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) reunite with con artist fox Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) to pursue a mysterious new reptilian resident Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan).

“This milestone belongs first and foremost to the fans around the world whose enthusiasm made it possible,” Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman said in a statement.

“We’re incredibly proud of our filmmakers… Zootopia 2 is an extraordinary achievement, and we’re grateful to everyone who helped bring it to life.”

Zootropolis 2 had already achieved the biggest opening weekend for an animated film when it was released to coincide with Thanksgiving in the US.

It went on to become the fastest animated Hollywood film to reach the $1bn (£750m) mark globally.

Fantasy adventure film Ne Zha 2 is still comfortably ahead, having made most of its $2.2bn takings in China.

THE HIGHEST GROSSING FILMS OF ALL TIME

1. Avatar (2009) – $2.92bn

2. Avengers: Endgame (2019) – $2.79bn

3. Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) – $2.25bn

4. Titanic (1997) – $2.26bn

5.Ne Zha 2 (2025) – $2.21bn

6. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) – $2.07bn

7. Avengers: Infinity War (2018) $2.05bn

8. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – $1.92bn

9. Zootopia 2 (2025) – $1.70bn

10. Inside Out 2 (2024) – $1.69bn

