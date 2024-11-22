Wicked's Ariana Grande Addresses Glinda's Sexuality

[Source: ENews]

Ariana Grande admitted that her Wicked character “might be a little in the closet,” especially when it comes to how much the character loves and cares for Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba in the film.

Especially as the Wicked actress reflected on the relationship her character Glinda has with Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba, which she noted can certainly be interpreted as a queer allegory, along with many other aspects of the film and its source material, The Wizard of Oz.

The 31-year-old also understands why many fans have shipped the characters over the years, explaining, “It is just true love, and I think that transcends sexuality. It’s just a deep safety within each other.”

As for Elphaba, as Cynthia noted to Gay Times, “She goes wherever the wind blows.”

And as both of them explained, the queer allegories go beyond just their characters, with Ariana pointing out that the most used word in the original L. Frank Baum’s book is the word “queer.”

Ariana—who is currently dating Wicked costar Ethan Slater—previously said that part one of the film ends with showing Glinda and Elphaba having “truly fallen in love with each other.”