Warner Bros to clash The Nun II with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

After Pathaan (2023) emerged as an all-time blockbuster, moviegoers and the industry are eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan’s next release, Jawan.

It was supposed to arrive in cinemas on June 2. But the wait got longer and it’ll now release on September 7. It turns out that Jawan won’t get a solo release.

Yesterday, on July 6, Warner Bros announced that they’ll be releasing their much-awaited horror film, The Nun II, in the same week as Jawan. The Nun II will release in cinemas in India on Friday, September 8 and will be screened not just in the original English version but also in the dubbed Hindi, Telugu and Tamil versions.

Interestingly, this is the second time this year that the Hollywood studio is clashing its horror scare fest with a big Hindi film starring a Khan. On April 21, it released Evil Dead Rise and hence, they clashed it with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Despite the clash, the horror film managed to get sufficient screens and collected a huge Rs. 36.50 crores, surprising trade and industry alike.

Hence, a lot of expectations are riding on The Nun II since it belongs to the The Conjuring Universe franchise which has worked big time in India. In fact, the previous part, The Nun (2018), had amassed Rs. 46.46 crores.

A trade expert observed, “The Nun II will manage reasonable screen count despite the clash of Jawan, which is also releasing in multiple languages. It then won’t have competition till Salaar that arrives in theatres on September 28. Hence, if word of mouth is positive, The Nun II can turn out to be a huge grosser.”

The Nun II also releases worldwide on September 8. It is directed by Michael Chaves who also made the last part of this series, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021).

Jawan, meanwhile, stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra besides Shah Rukh Khan. It is directed by Atlee and releases on a Thursday to take advantage of the Janmashtami holiday.