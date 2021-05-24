Volodymyr Zelensky's acting career prepared him for the world stage

It makes sense that Hollywood has rallied around Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

After all, he’s one of their own.

Before he entered politics, Zelensky was a comedian, actor and writer, starring in romantic comedies and as a high school teacher who becomes president in the Ukrainian political satire series, “Servant of the People.”

His magnetism and skill at orating have been on display since Ukraine was invaded by Russia. His courage, passion and resolve drawing praise from around the world.

During the recent Screen Actors Guild Awards, Zelensky received recognition from two actors as they accepted their trophies.

“I would tell you we have a fellow actor in Zelensky who deserves some credit tonight for fighting the fight,” Michael Keaton said while accepting the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series for “Dopesick.”

Brian Cox, accepting the award for outstanding drama ensemble for his show “Succession,” also praised Zelensky.

“The President of Ukraine was a comic. He was a wonderful comic performer,” Cox said. “And we should respect that for him. To come to the presidency was amazing.”

Zelensky was elected president in 2019 in what the BBC described as “a landslide victory.” More about his career in the arts before he took office follows below.