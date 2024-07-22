Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur Finish First Schedule of Comedy Film

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The first filming schedule for David Dhawan’s upcoming comedy film has wrapped up in Mumbai. The yet-to-be-titled project reunites director David Dhawan with his son Varun Dhawan for the fourth time, following hits like Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2. Mrunal Thakur joins the cast as the leading lady.

As per sources, the next schedule is slated for November, allowing Varun to complete his upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

The source also adds that Varun Dhawan also sustained a rib injury during filming.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will also star in Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Citadel, directed by Raj and DK, is an Indian version of the same-titled international series developed by the Russo Brothers. According to rumors, the actress and Varun Dhawan are executing high-octane action scenes in the film.