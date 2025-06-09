Trump administration threatens to send ICE to Super Bowl during Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

[Source: entertainment Weekly]

Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, said that it’s “shameful” that the NFL “decided to pick somebody who seems to hate America so much.”

The Trump administration is setting its sights on the NFL and one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

Corey Lewandowski, a former campaign manager for Donald Trump who currently serves as an informal advisor to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, announced on Wednesday that the Trump administration plans to send Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to the upcoming Super Bowl during Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show.

“There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else,” Lewandowski said on Wednesday’s episode of the conservative YouTube interview program The Benny Show. “We will find you and apprehend you and put you in a detention facility and deport you.”

Know that is a very real situation under this administration, which is contrary to how it used to be,” Lewandowski shared. “It’s so shameful they’ve decided to pick somebody who seems to hate America so much to represent them at the Halftime Show.”

Bad Bunny, the stage name of rapper, singer, and producer Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, plans to stop in the U.S. on his current Debí Tirar Más Fotos tour only once, for the recently announced Super Bowl Halftime Show. Bad Bunny clarified in a September interview that there are “many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S.,” chief among them: “The issue of – like, ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

Bad Bunny is from Puerto Rico, an official territory of the United States, making him a U.S. citizen. Still, Lewandowski warned, “If there are illegal aliens, I don’t care if it’s a concert for Johnny Smith or Bad Bunny or anybody else. We’re going to do enforcement everywhere. We are going to make Americans safe. That is a directive from the president. If you’re in this country illegally, go home.”

