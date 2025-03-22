Tom Cruise, Superman and 'Avatar' hold keys to 2025 box office

[Source: Reuters]

Tom Cruise takes on what may be his final “Mission: Impossible,” a new Superman will wear the red cape, and the record-setting “Avatar” sci-fi series will return to movie theaters this year.

Those films and more are giving cinema operators hope that the long recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will continue in 2025. Five years after the start of the health crisis, moviegoing has not fully rebounded.

Box office receipts totaled $8.6 billion last year in the United States and Canada, 25% below the pre-pandemic heights of $11.4 billion in 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

The film industry was disrupted again in 2023 when Hollywood writers and actors went on strike.

“That complex matrix of filmmaking, where everyone wants the best talent and the best actors and the best sets, it takes a long time to get that running again,” said Tim Richards, founder and CEO of Europe’s Vue Cinemas. “2025 is going to feel the tail end of that.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.