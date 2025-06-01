Todd Chrisley vows justice reform fight

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Todd Chrisley made his first public appearance since being pardoned by former President Trump, addressing reporters in Nashville alongside his daughter Savannah. Pardoned for a 2022 conviction involving $30 million in bank fraud, Chrisley expressed gratitude to Trump and advocate Alice Johnson while pledging to advocate for others still in prison.

Savannah said the pardon felt like a dream and confirmed the family will continue pushing for justice reform, including a new reality show and lobbying efforts in D.C. She denied rumors of paying for the pardon and criticized the Department of Justice’s handling of their case.

Chrisley, who served time with his wife Julie, described emotional farewells with fellow inmates and said his experience behind bars deepened his faith and strengthened his resolve to help others. He emphasized his commitment to exposing what he sees as systemic flaws in the U.S. justice system.

Savannah highlighted plans to work with the Federal Bureau of Prisons and Congress, especially on issues affecting incarcerated women, signaling a new chapter of advocacy rooted in the Chrisley family’s legal journey.

