The Witcher Boss Dismisses Claims the Writers Room Dislikes the Books, Games

Fans of The Witcher have heavily criticized the Netflix series and its creative team over the last month, ever since it was reported that the show’s writers room actively disliked and even mocked Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels and CD Projekt Red’s video games. Series showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich recently addressed those claims.

On social media, amid a barrage of negative comments, Hissrich stated, “I think if you watch… any interview I’ve ever done… including those with [Andrzej Sapkowski]… you’ll see that I am quite a fan of the books. (And the games).” Alluding to former Witcher writer Beau DeMayo’s claims, Hissrich went on to tell fans, “Do you believe… that when one person states something as fact, that it’s therefore fact? This particular thing is not a fact. I love the books. (I’m shit at the games, but that’s me, not them.)”

Elsewhere in the post, she wrote, “I’ve never mocked the books… The books are my entire livelihood, I have a great relationship with Mr. Sapkowski, and writers rooms are sacred and safe and — more than anything — supportive spaces. Don’t believe everything you read.” She later added, “I have great respect for Beau, and the episodes he wrote! The striga episode is one of my favorites. He wrote the one where people came to Kaer Morhen and Eskel died, which had a lot of backlash, but he was brave in telling the story he wanted to tell. It takes a lot of balls to do that. I respect that.”

Back in October, DeMayo claimed that while he was part of the writers room on The Witcher, certain members of the team actively disliked the source material and games. While he did not mention specific names, he did state, “It’s a recipe for disaster and bad morale. Fandom as a litmus test checks egos, and makes all the long nights worth it. You have to respect the work before you’re allowed to add to its legacy.”

While this appeared to confirm what many had apparently already believed, the backlash worsened after actor Henry Cavill announced his exit from the series. Cavill, who consistently exhibited a passion for the source material, did not publicly reveal his the reasons behind his decision. However, it was reported soon after that he had disagreed with the producers and the direction of the Netflix series. There was talk of recasting the role of Geralt of Rivia as far back as Season 2’s post-production stage.

Beyond social media, Hissrich recently addressed the fan backlash in an interview, stating, “It’s a big deal for us, too… And that’s the thing – there’s a lot of talk and rumors about and we fully understand why fans are going there.” She then urged audiences to watch Season 3 of The Witcher and support the franchise, including the upcoming spinoff, The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Season 3 will conclude Cavill’s time as Geralt. From Season 4 onward, the titular monster slayer will be played by actor Liam Hemsworth, who originally auditioned for the role back in 2018 when the show was still casting. He had proved to be a favorite candidate, though the role was ultimately given to Cavill, who had pursued it before casting began.

The Witcher Season 3 is scheduled to air in the summer of 2023.