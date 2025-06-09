The Traitors returns with new 'secret traitor' in major shake-up

[Source: BBC]

The Traitors has returned to TV screens with a major new twist – a secret fourth traitor whose identity has not even been revealed to viewers.

The secret traitor, who wears a red cloak instead of the usual green, has been given certain powers such as deciding which players the other traitors are allowed to murder.

The ingenious new twist changes the dynamic of the civilian series and marks the most significant format change since the show’s launch in 2022.

The launch of the fourth regular series was watched live by an average of 6.4 million people, according to overnight ratings – more than a million viewers up on the equivalent episode last year.

And the new series comes hot on the heels of the successful celebrity version, which attracted 15 million viewers in total.

The new crop of 22 players includes a former police detective and a crime novelist, as well as a mother and daughter keeping their connection a secret.

Two other players also recognised each other at the castle because they have a mutual friend.

Their link was not known to producers beforehand (but more on that in a moment).

WHAT DOES THE SECRET TRAITOR DO?

1. Nobody, including the audience, knows the identity of the secret traitor – it is even kept from the other traitors

2. Host Claudia Winkleman selected the secret traitor by tapping them on the shoulder at the round table in the usual way, but viewers could not see who it was

3. Every night, the secret traitor will compile a shortlist of three players the other traitors are allowed to murder (they will not put themselves on the list)

4. The secret traitor is the only contestant this year who knows every other player’s true status – including who the other three traitors are

5. Their identity will remain a secret until the other traitors “earn their power back”, Claudia explained, but it’s not yet clear how long that will take or how it will happen

This is the first time a fourth traitor has been assigned in the opening episode, and it’s fair to say the other traitors were not happy about somebody else holding some of the power.

“I do not require middle management,” said traitor Hugo, speaking for the nation as he delivered the best line of the episode.

“The whole point of being a traitor is having perfect information.”

For viewers who often complain that the faithful are useless at rooting out traitors, the twist will allow fans to play along and see whether they can do any better.

“I’m so glad they’ve done this, because it was so infuriating when people were like ‘How did you not know?’,” Celebrity Traitors contestant Lucy Beaumont said on spin-off show Uncloaked.

At the series launch last month, Winkleman told journalists the other traitors were “livid” when they found out about their anonymous companion.

“But it’s really fantastic for the secret traitor,” she added, “having the time of their lives.”

The presenter reflected: “People who watch The Traitors endlessly go, ‘How do they [the faithful] not know?’ So I like the idea of, ‘OK, have a go’.”

But, some viewers might wonder, couldn’t it be quite a lonely experience for the secret traitor, without the camaraderie of working with the other three? “Oh don’t worry,” Winkleman replied, “they have some fun.”

The format change came about partly because of something viewers suggested on social media during earlier seasons.

“In series one, people said, ‘Wouldn’t it be interesting if the viewers didn’t know who the traitors are?'” recalled Mike Cotton, creative director of production company Studio Lambert.

“And we don’t agree with that, actually. I think we think that knowing who the traitors are, knowing their duplicity, is what makes it feel great.

“But we thought it would be interesting if you didn’t know who one of them was. I think it could change the conversation slightly for this season.”

