The Mandalorian and Grogu are getting a movie

This is the Lucasfilm way: The Mandalorian is coming to the big screen

The company on Tuesday announced that director Jon Favreau will produce and direct “The Mandalorian & Grogu,” a movie spinoff of the popular Disney+ series, starring Pedro Pascal.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” Favreau said in a statement. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

The film is scheduled to go into production in 2024.

“Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen,” Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, added.

Lucasfilm has been using the Disney+ series, which also include “Ahsoka” and “Obi-wan Kenobi,” to whet the audience’s appetite to get “Star Wars” back into theaters. A separate film featuring Daisy Ridley as the Rey character from the latest trilogy is also in the works.

Disney has slated two unspecified “Star Wars” films for 2026.