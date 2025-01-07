'The Brutalist' and 'Emilia Perez' triumph at Golden Globes

[Source: Reuters]

“The Brutalist,” the story of a Holocaust survivor who chases the American dream, and musical thriller “Emilia Perez” took home the first major movie honors of Hollywood’s awards season at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Voters for the Globes, handed out by entertainment journalists around the world, named “The Brutalist” best movie drama and star Adrien Brody the best drama film actor.

The film also landed the best director prize for Brady Corbet.

Brody, who plays an architect trying to build a life in the United States, called the movie from independent studio A24 “a monument to humanity and the arts.”

“To the many people who have struggled emigrating to this country, I hope this work stands to lift you up a bit and give you a voice,” Brody said on stage at the black-tie event in Beverly Hills.

“Emilia Perez,” about a Mexican drug lord who transitions to a woman, claimed best movie musical or comedy.

The Spanish-language Netflix (NFLX.O), opens new tab movie led all films with four awards in total, including a supporting actress honor for Zoe Saldana.

“The light always wins over the darkness,” said Karla Sofía Gascón, the trans actor who plays the lead role in “Emilia Perez.” “You can never take away our soul, or existence or identity.”

The Globes kick off a marathon awards season in Hollywood that culminates with the Academy Awards in March.

Winning a Globe can shine a spotlight on movies angling for the coveted best picture prize at the Oscars.

“Wicked,” the box office smash based on the popular Broadway musical, claimed the Globe for cinematic and box office achievement. Director Jon M. Chu spoke of his love for movies as he was surrounded by the cast on stage.

“When pessimism and cynicism sort of rule the planet right now, we can still make art, and still make art that is an act of optimism, that is empowerment and that is joy,” Chu said.