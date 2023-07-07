Tappoo’s soothing sounds wins three awards

Sumeet Tappoo [Photo: Supplied]

Sumeet Tappoo continues to make a mark in the music world, as this time he become the first person from Fiji to win prestigious music awards in India.

Tappoo won three awards in the CLEF Music Awards, an event by Radioandmusic.com.

He was nominated in six awards categories, and was declared a winner in three of them, including Artist of the Year 2023, Ghazal of the Year 2023 and Song of the Year 2023.

The 3rd edition of this awards was hosted in Mumbai recently and featured the biggest names in the music industry with all the glitz and glamour that an Awards Night has.

Bollywood’s legendary singers Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal were also winners amongst a whole host of musical talent from across the nation.

Tappoo won the coveted ‘Artist of the Year in the Ghazal Category for his rendition of Ret Ka Ghar, which also won the Ghazal of the Year.

Ret Ka Ghar, sung by Tappoo, was composed by Prithvi Gandharv, penned

by Shakeel Azmi, with Music Production by Mir Desai.

Shivohum, a devotional song by Sumeet Tappoo, Prithvi Gandharv and Meenal Jain, won the coveted Song of the Year in the General category – a first for a spiritual song to be given this honour as the other nominations were across all genres of music.

Tappo says he is simply stunned by winning the three awards as receiving six nominations was in itself such an honour, and he really didn’t think he would be considered for winning any of them, although deep down he was hoping and praying to win at least one of them.

He has paid tribute to fellow artists who have worked so hard and with so much passion – Prithvi Gandharv, Meenal Jain, Geetesh Yadav, Parth Dubey, Pratham Chourasiya, Mir Desai, Sudeep Banerji, Shakeel Azmi, Ajay Sahaab, Paras Nath, Manas Kumar, Prashant Sonagra and so many more who have been an incredible part of these songs, without whom he says the awards would not have been possible.

He has dedicated the awards to his wife, Dr Krupali Tappoo, his children and parents.

Sumeet also has thanked the people of Fiji, the Fijian diaspora from around the world, the Indian music industry and the music lovers in India for their constant love and support of his music releases as well as of his international concert performances.