Sunny Leone launches new bar and restaurant

Sunny Leone has added a new feather to her cap the actor and entrepreneur has now ventured into the hospitality business.Taking to Instagram, she shared the exciting news of opening her new bar and restaurant in Delhi, named Potions.

Sharing a picture with her husband and business partner Daniel Weber, the couple looked thrilled as they posed hand in hand at the venue’s launch. Sunny captioned her post, “A new journey begins with @thedanielweber our new bar and restaurant @potions.delhi.

”The announcement quickly caught the attention of fans, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and good wishes for their new venture.

In the photo, Sunny looked stunning in a one-shoulder olive-green gown, while Daniel kept it classy in a white T-shirt paired with a black jacket and pants.

The elegant décor and warm lighting in the backdrop hinted at the sophisticated vibe the place promises to offer.

Known for her successful career in films and her diverse entrepreneurial ventures, Sunny Leone continues to expand her brand beyond the entertainment industry.

With Potions, the couple aims to bring a unique dining and nightlife experience to the capital.

Sunny and Daniel, who have been married since 2011, often collaborate on creative and business projects.

Their latest venture reflects their shared passion for creating lifestyle experiences.

As the buzz around Potions grows, fans and food enthusiasts in Delhi are eagerly waiting to visit the newly opened spot and experience what the star couple has brewed up for them.

