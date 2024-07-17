'Stranger Things' Season 5 Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look

[Source: CNN News]

The end is near for “Stranger Things.”

Netflix has dropped a first look at the fifth and final season of the sci-fi series.

While the video doesn’t offer up a reveal of the new season’s plot, there is plenty of behind-the-scenes footage.

We learn via a voiceover from the actor Caleb McLaughlin that the cast is halfway through filming the final episodes in Atlanta, Georgia, which he describes as exciting.”

Breakout star Millie Bobby Brown reflects on the years the series has been a part of her life.

The less than two-minute long video also includes footage of three newcomers to the cast: Alex Breaux, Jake Connelly, and Nell Fisher.

Another new cast member, “Terminator” star Linda Hamilton, has a brief say in the video.

Netflix has not announced the date for the premiere of the final season.