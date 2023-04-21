Star Wars Andor filming in Dorset quarry cancelled

[Source: BBC]

Filming for the latest Star Wars series has been cancelled amid landslip concerns.

Dorset’s disused Winspit Quarry, near Worth Matravers, was set to be used for the latest Disney+ Star Wars series, Andor.

The series is a prequel to the 2016 spin-off film Rogue One, and follows main character Cassian Andor.

A National Trust spokeswoman confirmed filming had been cancelled because of safety concerns.

Film crews previously used the site for filming two years ago and had been expecting to resume.

Manager of the trust in Purbeck, Tracey Churcher, said concerns were raised following “recent turbulent weather, which has increased the risk of rockfalls and landslips”.

Visitors hoping to explore the Dorset coast have also been advised to follow signs and stay away from unsafe areas until surveys have been undertaken.

Filming for the Star Wars series started in the UK in May 2021, with lead actor Diego Luna and stormtroopers spotted on a beach in Cleveleys, Lancashire.

Ms Churcher added: “The coast and cliffs along this stretch of the coast, including the quarry, can be unstable and naturally liable to landslips and falls – particularly after extreme weather including heavy rainfall and hot, dry periods.

“People should always stay well back from the cliff and rock edges, whether on or below them, and we ask people not to visit Winspit Quarry until our experts are confident it is safe to visit again.”