Shetty credits Salman Khan's 'Wanted' as inspiration for cop series

Soon after reports of Salman Khan’s cameo in Singham Again surfaced, fans dug out an old video of Rohit Shetty calling Wanted the inspiration behind Singham

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are one superhit director-actor duo who create magic on the silver screen every time they join forces.

This is one major reason why fans have such high expectations from their next project, Singham Again.

Well, recently there were rumours which suggested that Rohit has roped in Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan for a cameo as Inspector Chulbul Pandey from his 2010 film Dabangg.

Soon after reports of Salman’s possible cameo in Singham Again surfaced on the internet, social media users dug out an old video of director Rohit. In this viral clip, the filmmaker revealed how Salman’s 2009 mass action entertainer Wanted inspired him to make the Singham series.

Back then, Rohit went into a theatre and saw kids clapping and whistling while watching the Salman-starrer.

Well, we can’t wait to witness Singham Again in theatres on November 1. Salman’s cameo will be like a cherry on top of this casting coup, which includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles.