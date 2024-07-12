Entertainment

Shelley Duvall, star of ‘The Shining’ and ‘Nashville,’ dies at 75

Associated Press

July 12, 2024 10:43 am

[Source: Page 6]

Shelley Duvall, the intrepid, Texas-born movie star whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” has died. She was 75.

Duvall died Thursday in her sleep at home in Blanco, Texas, her longtime partner, Dan Gilroy, announced. The cause was complications from diabetes, said her friend, the publicist Gary Springer.

“My dear, sweet, wonderful life, partner, and friend left us last night,” Gilroy said in a statement. “Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away beautiful Shelley.”

Article continues after advertisement

Duvall was attending junior college in Texas when Altman’s crew members, preparing to film “Brewster McCloud,” encountered her at a Houston party in 1970. They introduced the 20-year-old to the director, who cast her in “Brewster McCloud” and made her his protege.

“He offers me damn good roles,” Duvall told The New York Times in 1977. “None of them have been alike. He has a great confidence in me, and a trust and respect for me, and he doesn’t put any restrictions on me or intimidate me, and I love him. I remember the first advice he ever gave me: ‘Don’t take yourself seriously.’”

Duvall, gaunt and gawky, was no conventional Hollywood starlet. But she had a beguilingly frank manner and exuded a singular naturalism. The film critic Pauline Kael called her the “female Buster Keaton.”

At her peak, Duvall was a regular star in some of the defining movies of the 1970s. In “The Shining” (1980), she played Wendy Torrance, who watches in horror as her husband, Jack (Jack Nicholson), goes crazy while their family is isolated in the Overlook Hotel. It was Duvall’s screaming face that made up half of the film’s most iconic image, along with Jack’s axe coming through the door.

Kubrick, a famous perfectionist, was notoriously hard on Duvall in making “The Shining.” His methods of pushing her through countless takes in the most anguished scenes took a toll on the actor. One scene was reportedly performed in 127 takes. The entire shoot took 13 months. Duvall, in a 1981 interview with People magazine, said she was crying “12 hours a day for weeks on end” during the film’s production.

“I will never give that much again,” said Duvall. “If you want to get into pain and call it art, go ahead, but not with me.”

Duvall disappeared from movies almost as quickly as she arrived in them. By the 1990s, she began retiring from acting and retreated from public life.

“How would you feel if people were really nice, and then, suddenly, on a dime, they turn on you?” Duvall told the Times earlier this year. “You would never believe it unless it happens to you. That’s why you get hurt, because you can’t really believe it’s true.”

Duvall, the oldest of four, was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on July 7, 1949. Her father, Robert, was a cattle auctioneer before working in law and her mother, Bobbie, was a real estate agent.

Duvall married the artist Bernard Sampson in 1970. They divorced four years later. Duvall was in a long-term relationship with the musician Paul Simon in the late ’70s after meeting during the making of Woody Allen’s “Annie Hall.” (Duvall played the rock critic who keeps declaring things “transplendent.”) She also dated Ringo Starr. During the making of the 1990 Disney Channel movie “Mother Goose Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Duvall met the musician Dan Gilroy, of the group Breakfast Club, with whom she remained until her death.

Duvall’s run in the 1970s was remarkably versatile. In the rugged Western “ McCabe & Mrs. Miller” (1971), she played the mail-order bride Ida. She was a groupie in “Nashville” (1975) and Olive Oyl, opposite Robin Williams, in “Popeye” (1980). In “3 Women,” co-starring Sissy Spacek and Janice Rule, Duvall played Millie Lammoreaux, a Palm Springs health spa worker, and won best actress at the Cannes Film Festival.

In the 1980s, Duvall produced and hosted a number of children’s TV series, among them “Faerie Tale Theatre,” “Tall Tales & Legends” and “Shelley Duvall’s Bedtime Stories.”

Duvall moved back to Texas in the mid-1990s. Around 2002, after making the comedy “Manna from Heaven,” she retreated from Hollywood completely. Her whereabouts became a favorite topic of internet sleuths. A favorite but incorrect theory was that it was residual trauma from the grueling shoot for “The Shining.” Another was that the damage to her home after the 1994 Northridge earthquake was the last straw.

To those living in Texas Hill Country, where Duvall lived for some 30 years, she was neither in “hiding” nor a recluse. But her circumstances were a mystery to both the media and many of her old Hollywood friends. That changed in 2016, when producers for the “Dr. Phil” show tracked her down and aired a controversial hourlong interview with her in which she spoke about her mental health issues. “I’m very sick. I need help,” Duvall said on the program, which was widely criticized for being exploitative.

“I found out the kind of person he is the hard way,” Duvall told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021.

THR journalist Seth Abramovitch wrote at the time that he went on a pilgrimage to find her because “it didn’t feel right for McGraw’s insensitive sideshow to be the final word on her legacy.”

Duvall attempted to restart her career, dipping her toe in with the indie horror “The Forest Hills” that filmed in 2022 and premiered quietly in early 2023.

“Acting again — it’s so much fun,” Duvall told People at the time. “It enriches your life.”

 

Pryde writes to Winston Peters

FEO enhances collaboration between stakeholders

New sugar mill established

No demand assessments led to overspending: Prasad

No one above the law says Tikoduadua

Thirteen children succumbed to cancer

2024-2025 National Budget passed

Significant utilization of home grants

Hold online bullies accountable: HRADC

AI key to enhancing patient care

Saver Plus Program to empower market vendors and farmers

Buckingham Palace opens room with famous balcony to visitors

Pfizer moves forward with once-daily weight-loss pill

Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Belgorod region injures five children, governor says

Rory Gallagher Fender Stratocaster heads to auction with $1.3 million estimate

Israel bombards Gaza City in one of the fiercest weeks of war, killing 26

Shelley Duvall, star of ‘The Shining’ and ‘Nashville,’ dies at 75

First Israeli military report on Oct. 7 attack finds army failed to protect civilians

Desperate for food, Gazans turn to mulberry leaves to survive

NATO to back Ukraine as Biden faces growing pressure

Rokotuisiga out to make family proud

Rodu hails team discipline

FSSRU partners with FBC for Deans and Raluve

Bielsa owns Uruguay's Copa America exit

Sprinter De Grasse peaking right on time for Paris Olympics

New Acting DPP appointed

Minister condemns cyberbullying

Actor George Clooney, a high-profile Biden supporter and fundraiser, asks president to leave race

Australian dad charged with killing his children in fire

Tikoduadua advocates for female local Police Officer as new COMPOL

Funds to support Frank Hilton Organization

Special send-off for Fijiana 7s

Lal appointed as Acting PS for Fisheries and Foresty

Government allocates funds to establish first child well-being center

Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist sued for wrongful death in alleged fatal collision

Finance Minister clarifies grant process

Government to subsidize air service to Levuka

Fiji U-19 settles as Group A runner-up

Navua FC ready to face Nadi FC

Clean drinking water brings joy for Nasigasiga village

Solomon Islands confirm spot in semi-finals with narrow victory

Junior officers blamed for project delays

Colombia beat Uruguay to book Copa America final against Argentina

Woman sentenced to 35 years to life for slaying of Hollywood consultant in Los Angeles

Uruguay players clash with Colombia fans after Copa America defeat

Pakistan extends Afghan refugee registration cards for one year

Man sentenced to 4-plus years in death of original ‘Mickey Mouse Club’ cast member

King Charles wishes England well for Euro final, but says less drama please

Rains pound South Korea causing landslides, bullet trains slowed

A big fat Indian wedding for the Ambani family to snarl Mumbai traffic

Great bond within team says Byrne

Fiji U-19 overpowers Vanuatu in last pool game

Minister acknowledges delay in procurement process

Nabavatu villagers yearn for relief from tent living

Turaga announces final phase of titles digitization project

NBA finalizes $76 bln broadcasting deal with Disney, Amazon, Comcast, the Athletic reports

Bird flu response in Michigan sparks COVID-era worry on farms

$6m allocation for workplace compensation

Silisia dies just days after maiden title bout

Kamikamica affirms FCCC's role in setting electricity tariffs

Shop N Save Supermarket concludes exciting Drua $300,000 promotion

Koroilavesau raises alarm over dilapidated government quarters

China says India has no right to develop contested border region

Ministry invests in Provincial Education Forum

England showed character but hungry for more, says Southgate

New song portrays a father’s role in a family

Berhalter fired as US men's coach after Copa exit

Backers of Arizona abortion rights amendment sue over language in voter pamphlet

FNU on track to produce 100,000 skilled workers by next year

Surge in agricultural exports

Dr. Michael stresses data and transparency in climate action

Thailand announces new senate, replacing army-appointed lawmakers

"Kevin Costner's 'Horizon' film pulled from August release

Watkins' late strike fires England into Euro 2024 final

Eric Roberts says he can't discuss famous daughter and sister

Gaza airstrike hits displaced during soccer match

Tackle contest vital for Flying Fijians

Prasad slams MP's suggestion for dollar reevaluation

SZSSRU partners with Fijian Drua

Students urged to make responsible choices

Health Ministry tackles teenage pregnancies

AFL Super 18 postponed

Misinformation on Gravel extraction a concern

Junior Bula Boys targets top four finish

Scaloni praises Argentina's grit after reaching Copa final

Macron breaks Silence, urges mainstream coalition

We not in business of funding unemployment: HCEF

Fiji Rice receives budget increase

Kenya's Cherono gets seven-year ban for doping violation

Man jailed for raping niece

Authorities crack down on unlicensed credit providers

Heather Morris posts loving tribute to ‘Glee’ costar Naya Rivera on anniversary of her death

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says can't predict Trump's actions if elected

Reducing VAT not an option says Prasad

HECF clarifies 2024/2025 grant status

Vatukoula strike settlement could set precedence: Usamate

Qoro ready for Olympics outing

Georgia next for Fiji U20

AG announces ambitious law reform agenda

Who’s who in the Alec Baldwin trial

Vosarogo commends independent MPs backing PM

Fitness a concern for Nadroga FC

Aussie couple coming to Fiji for holiday since 1976

Koeman shrugs off Dutch travel disruption and ready for semi-final

Colombia coach Lorenzo ready for uphill battle against Uruguay

Lena Dunham exits Mattel's 'Polly Pocket' film

For eight years they hounded me: Prasad

Ministry strengthens empowerment of indigenous Fijians

Former FDB officer plea hearing deferred

India suspends six police, government officials for stampede that killed 121

Speaker cautions former FijiFirst MPs

Gladiator II: Paul Mescal battles a rhino in upcoming film

Argentina beat Canada to seal spot in Copa America final

France players arrested in Argentina for alleged sexual assault, federation says

The race to save Ukrainian infant's life after hospital strike

India's Modi tells Putin that 'heart bleeds' over deaths of children in war

Investigation reveals negligence in grounding of RFNS Puamau

Fiscal reforms put Fiji on track for debt reduction

Rabuku’s revocation end of process says Turaga

Flying Fijians door now opens for Rayasi

Camila Cabello: I need to treat myself with kindness

Usamate signals conditional support for PM

Tailevu Naitasiri determined to escape relegation

Execution risk is a concern: Qalo

Police Commissioner to be appointed from within the Force

Budget allocation increased to help reinforce justice

Ukraine will stop Putin, Biden tells NATO in forceful speech

Alcaraz fights back to reach Wimbledon semis, Sinner topples

Gambhir succeeds Dravid as India head coach

UN assessment suggests Ukraine children's hospital hit by Russian missile

Wonderkid Yamal fires Spain past France to Euro 2024 final

Rabuku's appointment as acting DPP revoked

Naupoto steps down as Opposition Whip

Ministry acts to empower women economically

Gazans killed in Israeli assault amid truce talks warning

Baby Flying Fijians thumped by Argentina

Diabetes Fiji calls for immediate action

FCCC urges reporting of supermarket product quality issues

We need the win against Vanuatu says Rodu

Increased budget to combat money laundering and terrorism financing

Messi expected to start

Site construction works boost hope in Nabavatu relocation plans

Kumar labels budget as myopic, inequitable, and neglectful

Naupoto slams useless Peacekeeping comment

Medvedev reaches Wimbledon semis

Vinicius apologises after Brazil's early Copa America exit

Man cops 14-years for raping cousin

France's Frere handed two-year ban over anti-doping offence

'Twisters' film thrill-packed and science-backed, its stars say

ANZ says in talks with Australian govt about shoring up Pacific Islands business

Storm Beryl kills three, knocks out power for 2.7 million in Texas

Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial begins with jury selection

Minister prioritizes military modernization

Radradra joins team

Budget measures will address cost of living: Chand

Budget fails to address cost of living: Nand

No silver platter for Fijiana 7s

Coalition Government recognizes minority groups

Fiji Finals record holder off to Olympics

Three Gazans found dead after release from Israeli custody, relative and witness say

Early childhood education critical says Kini

Eight teams for AFL competition

Alice Munro’s daughter alleges sexual abuse by the late author’s husband

New biometric system for immigration

Paramount and Skydance merge, signaling end of a family reign in Hollywood and the rise of new power

NZ qualify for OFC U-19 Men's Championship semi-final

Putin, Modi hold informal talks at Kremlin leader's residence

School transport accident in Vanuabalavu

Russia sentences director, playwright to 6 years for 'justifying terrorism'

Jenn Tran thrilled with 'Bachelorette' season finale

Man charged after woman killed in Kingswood stabbing

Police notes increase in criminal activities and drug seizures

Naivalurua calls for vigorous anti-drug measures

Fiji off ILO blacklist: Singh

Final pool match for Fiji U20

Provinces relieved of provincial levies

Burden of welfare support falls on families: Tabuya

Biden to meet new British PM Starmer

Naivalurua criticizes reduced funding for FCS

Flying Fijians back in top 10

John Cena announces retirement from wrestling

Tailevu Naitasiri pushes on

New Caledonia off the mark at the OFC U-19 Men's Championship

Best cleared for Origin decider

Stop politicizing sugar industry: Koroilavesau

Djokovic lets rip after majestic performance

Heavy rains in India's Mumbai impact transport, shut schools

Baldwin's producer role excluded in 'Rust' trial

US says it has raised concerns with India about its ties with Russia

Streaming's 'Great Re-bundling' begins

India's lawyers, activists protest against new criminal laws

Close to 2,100 marijuana plants seized in recent raids

Man to appear in court for alleged sexual assault

Ministry expands maritime pine projects for economic growth

Exclusion of stakeholders weakens national budget says Bala

Disability-inclusive resilient development strategy to be finalized

Jobs, rural India likely to be focus of new Modi government's first budget, says Goldman Sachs

Margot Robbie pregnant with first child

Russian missile kills 36, hits children's hospital

All Blacks have depth: Byrne