Shekhar Kapur reveals the theme of Masoom sequel

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is currently basking in the success of his movie What’s Love Got To Do With It?

But, he has already announced his next which is a sequel to his 1983 movie Masoom. Titled Masoom… The New Generation, the film is about the idea of home.

Shekhar Kapur told Variety, “If you look at What’s Love Got to Do with It?, you realize it was a joint family system, which in that part of the world lasted a long time. And not just India, but across South Asia. One of the big things has been happening is that kids have been moving away – from small towns to Mumbai, Mumbai to the west. They go out for their education and don’t go back, and every time I’ve talked to them there is this little thing that bothers them, a guilt that never goes away, a feeling that ‘I left my parents’.”

While the details of the movie are under wraps and how it will tie to the original movie, he added, “When you talk to people about home, the first thing they say is that it is property, it is real estate and the second thing they say is ‘What’s it worth?’ The real estate value of your house becomes much more important than what the essential idea for home is. And home is, what is it? It is memories – people growing up, the walls have memories, the sofa where you sit down is a memory. Everything is a memory. So, I’m taking that fundamental idea of what is home.”

Shekhar Kapur, meanwhile, was in London for the National Film Awards where What’s Love Got to Do with It? scored nine nominations. The film went on to win Best Director, Best British film, Best Screenplay (Jemima Khan) and Best Supporting Actor (Asim Chaudhry).