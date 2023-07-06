Shahid Kapoor’s double role comedy targets Bakri Eid 2024 release

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Bollywood Hungama has learnt that Anees Bazmee and Shahid Kapoor are planning to bring their epic double-role comedy on the Bakri Eid weekend.

“Internally, all the stakeholders were informed about the plans of releasing the film on June 14, which coincides with the Bakri Eid weekend.

However, they were a little slow in making the announcement, and team Chandu Champion made it first. Anees Bazmee and Shahid Kapoor are keen to bring their yet untitled comedy on Bakri Eid weekend and the announcement is around the corner,” a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

The film will go on floors in August and will be shot over a period of 4 months at multiple locations. It’s a big-budget action comedy, with Shahid Kapoor in his most commercial avatar to date.

“The film and its subject are apt for the Bakri Eid festival. Bakri Eid is celebrated by the masses and the yet-untitled double-role comedy will have all the elements for the mass audience.

In fact, it is Anees Bazmee’s most commercial film to date with lots of action in the narrative,” the source further shared, adding further that after delivering a blockbuster in the horror-comedy genre, Anees Bazmee is now ready to make a quintessential action comedy.

The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and will go on floors in August. It is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Dil Raju.