Shahid Kapoor reveals he did Haider for free

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Bloody Daddy, recently revealed that he worked on Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider for free as no one could afford him.

As the makers were worried whether the project would land at all, he let go of the fees.

In an interview with Film Companion, Shahid said that the team could not afford him. He said, “They couldn’t afford me. They said if they had to pay me, then the budget of the film wouldn’t get sanctioned because it was a very experimental subject. They really didn’t know if it would land at all but it was a very compelling kind of product to make and so I said, ‘Yeah, I will do it for free’.”

When asked if he did any other movies for free, Shahid said, “It was only time I did it. It just happened at that time. I said, ‘Yeah let’s do it, it’s okay’.” He added, “Ghar bhi chalana hai (I have to take care of my household as well).”

Haider is Vishal Bhardwaj’s adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet”. The official synopsis reads, “Haider – a young man returns home to Kashmir on receiving news of his father’s disappearance. Not only does he learn that security forces have detained his father for harbouring militants, but that his mother is in a relationship with his very own uncle. Intense drama follows between mother and son as both struggle to come to terms with the news of his father’s death. Soon Haider learns that his uncle is responsible for the gruesome murder, what follows is his journey to avenge his father’s death.”

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor has three films lined up in his pipeline. He will next be seen in a sci-fi romance with Kriti Sanon, Aditya Nimbalkar’s Bull, and a remake of the 1964 film Woh Kaun Thi?