Sere SZN to include four international shows

[Source: Spinning Village / Facebook]

In an exciting announcement, the Fijian music industry is set to experience one of its largest-ever concert rollouts, with the potential for over 30 shows by the end of 2025.

Spinning Village Director Tix Korocowiri says that Sere Season which is kicking off with 16 shows, will not only benefit local artists but also extend the reach to international audiences, marking a significant milestone in the global expansion of music events.

“For our overseas, for the diaspora, for our diaspora markets, we are also planning to launch four international shows, reaching out to Sydney, Auckland this year as well. So while we are announcing 16 shows today, we could potentially see a rollout of over 30 shows by the end of 2025.”

He says that the rollout will include four international shows this year, specifically targeting key markets in Sydney and Auckland, reaching out to the overseas diaspora.

Korocowiri adds that this expansion is seen as a unique opportunity for artists to build sustainable careers, gaining exposure in untapped markets and reaching new audiences across the globe.

Some of the artists that will feature in the Sere SZN include VT1s, Paradise Roots, Tunite, Kalitui, Wedger, Liz Vamarasi to name a few.