Selena Gomez praises Benny Blanco

[Source: CBS News]

Selena Gomez is “beyond proud” to be with boyfriend Benny Blanco — and is excited he’s part of PEOPLE’S 2024 Sexiest Man Alive issue.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 32, shared her thoughts about her music producer boyfriend’s inclusion in the magazine’s annual issue during a sit-down interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

Gomez then went on to explain just how much Blanco means to her.

Gomez also told the outlet that she and Blanco make a conscious decision to share some of their relationship with the outside world.

Gomez has also called Blanco the “love of my life” on Instagram.

In PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive issue, Blanco shared his tips for being a “Sexy Gentleman.” Among the music producer’s nuggets of wisdom were “learn how to cook,” “dress with confidence” and “self-care is a must.”