Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt step into culinary world

Bollywood power couple Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt have ventured into the culinary world with the launch of their venture, Dutt’s Franktea, in Dubai. Maanayata is renowned for her culinary skills, while Sanjay shares a deep passion for food and is an expressive foodie who likes to explore cuisine all over the globe. What better way to turn this love for food into a business? When love for cooking meets the joy of eating, it becomes more than just a venture—it’s a passion transformed into perfection, with results that are consistently outstanding! This exciting new venture combines international flavors, promising to deliver delicious rolls right to your doorstep.

To celebrate the launch, Maanayata Dutt shared a video on Instagram, featuring Sanjay Dutt himself preparing a mouthwatering roll with culinary skills.

The launch of Dutt’s Franktea has already generated a buzz on social media, with Bollywood celebrities showing their support for the new venture. Ajay Devgn shared an Instagram story, writing, “From movies to meals, the Dutt’s know how to rock.”. Tiger Shroff congratulated the couple with a heartfelt message that read, “Congrats @maanayata and @duttsanjay! Wishing you all the best with Dutt’s Franktea.”. Salman Khan added a playful touch with his Instagram story, saying, “No one does it like Baba, be it roles or rolls!”.

Mohanlal also joined in the celebrations, posting, “Kudos to @duttsanjay and @maanayata, always winning our hearts! And this time, with delicious food.” Arjun Kapoor too came forward while sharing an Instagram story saying” Go Grab A Bite Now !”