Salman Khan shares photo of hosting birthday bash for MS Dhoni

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Bhai and Thala seem to be setting social media on fire as audiences caught a glimpse of their friendship.

For the unversed Former Indian Captain and cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned a year older on Sunday, July 7.

On the occasion of his birthday eve, his good friend and Bollywood megastar Salman Khan hosted an intimate bash with only a few close ones around for the cricket star and also shared about the moment on social media.

While both men are known for their strong personas, fans were thrilled to see the camaraderie between the two.

Khan, who rarely shares details of his private life on social media, took to X, aka Twitter, to share this special photo with Dhoni wherein the latter is seen cutting the cake at Salman’s residence Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai.

It is being said that Dhoni was also accompanied by his wife Sakshi. Salman captioned the pic saying, “Happy Birthday Kaptaan Sahab! @msdhoni”.

Meanwhile, another video of the cake cutting ceremony also surfaced on the platform where the former cricketer is seen cutting three different cakes and he fed one of them to Sakshi.

The latter jokingly touched his feet while Thala pretended to give her his blessings. The funny video won many likes and hearts of fans.